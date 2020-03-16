Cairn Energy PLC 72.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Cairn Energy PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Cairn Energy PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 120 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 72.8% from today’s opening price of 69.45 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 109.75 points and decreased 122.85 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 216.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 57.35 GBX.

Cairn Energy PLC has a 50 day moving average of 168.04 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 176.88. There are currently 589,552,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,229,836. Market capitalisation for LON:CNE is £344,298,718 GBP.

