Cairn Energy PLC 32% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Cairn Energy PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CNE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Cairn Energy PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 264 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 32.0% from the opening price of 200 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 26.4 points and increased 10 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 216.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 141.93 GBX.

Cairn Energy PLC has a 50 day moving average of 189.31 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 177.53. There are currently 589,552,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,436,196. Market capitalisation for LON:CNE is £1,184,573,302 GBP.