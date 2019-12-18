Cairn Energy PLC 27.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Cairn Energy PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CNE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Cairn Energy PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 246 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 27.7% from the opening price of 192.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 18.7 points and decreased 9.7 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 216.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 138 GBX.

Cairn Energy PLC has a 50 day moving average of 186.03 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 174.65. There are currently 589,552,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,100,238. Market capitalisation for LON:CNE is £1,175,567,818 GBP.