Cairn Energy PLC 23.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Cairn Energy PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CNE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Cairn Energy PLC are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 255 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.2% from today’s opening price of 207 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 30.6 points and increased 15 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 216.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 141.93 GBX.

Cairn Energy PLC has a 50 day moving average of 188.72 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 177.28. There are currently 589,552,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,432,288. Market capitalisation for LON:CNE is £1,205,045,447 GBP.