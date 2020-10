CAI International – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.5% Downside

CAI International found using ticker (CAI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 22. Now with the previous closing price of 27.69 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -20.5%. The day 50 moving average is 25.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.64. The company has a market cap of $531m. Visit the company website at: http://www.capps.com

CAI International operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and manages equipment for to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2019, it had a container fleet comprised 1,727,816 cost equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International and changed its name to CAI International in February 2007. CAI International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

