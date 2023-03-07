Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. found using ticker (CZR) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 111 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 69.62. With the stocks previous close at 54.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.9%. The day 50 moving average is 49.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,402m. Find out more information at: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $14,585m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

