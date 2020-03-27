Caesars Entertainment Corporati – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.0% Upside

Caesars Entertainment Corporati with ticker code (CZR) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between $15.00 and $9.5 and has a mean target at $12.74. Now with the previous closing price of $7.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 81.0%. The day 50 moving average is $10.88 and the 200 day MA is $12.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,619m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 38,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 220 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2019, it had 49 casinos, including 36 casinos in the United States and 13 casinos internationally with approximately 3 million square feet of gaming space, and 40,000 hotel rooms. The company also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development. In addition, it operates an online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah’s Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

