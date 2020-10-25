Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

25th October 2020

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 71.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.78 while the 200 day moving average is 39.06. The company has a market cap of $11,161m. Find out more information at: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.