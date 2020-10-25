Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 71.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.78 while the 200 day moving average is 39.06. The company has a market cap of $11,161m. Find out more information at: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

