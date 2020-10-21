Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

Caesars Entertainment with ticker code (CZR) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 52 and has a mean target at 71.64. Now with the previous closing price of 54.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The day 50 moving average is 53.87 while the 200 day moving average is 38.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,902m. Visit the company website at: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn