Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 71.64. Now with the previous closing price of 55.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.52 and the 200 day MA is 37.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,475m. Company Website: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

