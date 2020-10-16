Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

16th October 2020

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 71.64. Now with the previous closing price of 55.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.52 and the 200 day MA is 37.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,475m. Company Website: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.