Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.1% Upside

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 69.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 76.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.75 and the 200 day MA is 57.52. The company has a market cap of $8,881m. Company Website: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $15,639m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.