Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.1% Upside

Caesars Entertainment with ticker code (CZR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 183 and 95 with the average target price sitting at 115.29. Now with the previous closing price of 66.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 73.1%. The day 50 moving average is 76.65 while the 200 day moving average is 91.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,667m. Visit the company website at: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $25,391m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.