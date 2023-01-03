Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 67.43. With the stocks previous close at 41.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 62.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.53 and the 200 day moving average is 49.54. The company has a market cap of $8,926m. Find out more information at: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $14,524m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

