Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.8% Upside

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 32 with a mean TP of 73.77. Now with the previous closing price of 47.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.85 and the 200 day MA is 72.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,513m. Find out more information at: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $16,269m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.