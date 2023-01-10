Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

Caesars Entertainment with ticker code (CZR) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 27 and has a mean target at 67.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.8 and the 200 day MA is 48.81. The company has a market cap of $9,334m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $14,192m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.