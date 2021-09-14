Twitter
Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Caesars Entertainment with ticker code (CZR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 144 and 112 and has a mean target at 127.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 104.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.12 and the 200 day moving average is 96.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,269m. Find out more information at: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2020, the company owned, leased, or managed 54 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 54,600 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 3,200 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

