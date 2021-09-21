Caesars Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Caesars Entertainment found using ticker (CZR) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 144 and 112 with a mean TP of 127.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 96.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 97.44. The market cap for the company is $22,357m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caesars.com

Caesars Entertainment operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2020, the company owned, leased, or managed 54 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 54,600 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 3,200 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.