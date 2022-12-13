Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. found using ticker (CZR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 67.79. With the stocks previous close at 49.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The 50 day MA is 44.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,786m. Find out more information at: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $14,820m based on the market concensus.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.