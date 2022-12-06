Caesars Entertainment, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. with ticker code (CZR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 67.79. With the stocks previous close at 51.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is 42.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,683m. Company Website: https://www.caesars.com

The potential market cap would be $14,095m based on the market concensus.