CAE Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

CAE Inc. found using ticker (CAE) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35.29 and 28.23 calculating the mean target price we have 32.48. With the stocks previous close at 26.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.34 while the 200 day moving average is 27.82. The company has a market cap of $8,303m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cae.com

The potential market cap would be $10,341m based on the market concensus.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company’s Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company’s Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.