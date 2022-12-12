CAE Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

CAE Inc. with ticker code (CAE) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25.49 and 20.88 calculating the average target price we see 23.99. Now with the previous closing price of 20.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The day 50 moving average is 19.01 while the 200 day moving average is 22.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,491m. Find out more information at: https://www.cae.com

The potential market cap would be $7,588m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.