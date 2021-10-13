CAE Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -37.2% Downside

CAE Inc. found using ticker (CAE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.25 and 16.53 calculating the mean target price we have 19.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.3 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -37.2%. The 50 day MA is 29.51 and the 200 day MA is 30.04. The market cap for the company is $8,935m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cae.com

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company’s Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company’s Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.