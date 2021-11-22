Twitter
CAE Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

CAE Inc. with ticker code (CAE) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21.25 and 16.53 calculating the mean target price we have 19.03. With the stocks previous close at 28.3 this would imply there is a potential downside of -32.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.17 and the 200 day moving average is 29.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,304m. Find out more information at: http://www.cae.com

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company’s Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company’s Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

15 November 2021

