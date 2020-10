CAE Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

CAE Inc. with ticker code (CAE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.25 and 16.53 calculating the mean target price we have 19.03. Now with the previous closing price of 15.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 15.22 while the 200 day moving average is 15.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,225m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cae.com

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company’s Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company’s Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

