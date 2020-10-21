CAE Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

CAE Inc. with ticker code (CAE) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.25 and 16.53 calculating the average target price we see 19.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 15.24 and the 200 day MA is 15.4. The market cap for the company is $4,436m. Company Website: http://www.cae.com

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company’s Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company’s Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn