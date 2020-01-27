Cadence Design Systems, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. with ticker code (CDNS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 66.9 with a mean TP of 76.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 75.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day MA is 70.83 and the 200 day moving average is 68.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,927m. Find out more information at: http://www.cadence.com

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer’s ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.