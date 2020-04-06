Cadence Design Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Cadence Design Systems with ticker code (CDNS) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 63 calculating the average target price we see 80.38. With the stocks previous close at 65.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 64.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68. The company has a market cap of $17,954m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cadence.com

Cadence Design Systems provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer’s ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

