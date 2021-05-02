Cactus Class A Common Sto – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Cactus Class A Common Sto with ticker code (WHD) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 27 with a mean TP of 33.55. With the stocks previous close at 30.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day MA is 30.1 and the 200 day MA is 27.29. The market cap for the company is $2,257m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cactuswhd.com

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company’s principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides mission-critical field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers’ wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.