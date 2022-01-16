Twitter
Cactus Class A Common Sto – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Cactus Class A Common Sto with ticker code (WHD) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 42 with the average target price sitting at 47.44. Now with the previous closing price of 43.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.47 and the 200 day MA is 37.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,712m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cactuswhd.com

The potential market cap would be $2,934m based on the market concensus.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company’s principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides mission-critical field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers’ wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

