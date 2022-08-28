Cactus Class A Common Sto – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Cactus Class A Common Sto with ticker code (WHD) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 42 with a mean TP of 52.67. Now with the previous closing price of 45.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 39.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,110m. Company Website: https://www.cactuswhd.com

The potential market cap would be $3,637m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company’s principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. In addition, it operates 15 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.