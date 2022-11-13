Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Cactus Class A Common Sto – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cactus Class A Common Sto with ticker code (WHD) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 47 and has a mean target at 56.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 45.27 and the 200 day MA is 47.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,466m. Find out more information at: https://www.cactuswhd.com

The potential market cap would be $3,517m based on the market concensus.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company’s principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. In addition, it operates 15 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

