Cactus Class A Common Sto – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.0% Downside

Cactus Class A Common Sto with ticker code (WHD) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 27 with a mean TP of 37.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.88 this would indicate that there is a downside of -9.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.18 and the 200 day MA is 30.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,106m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cactuswhd.com

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company’s principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides mission-critical field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment; and repair and refurbishment services. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers’ wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.