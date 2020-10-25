Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation with ticker code (COG) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 18 and has a mean target at 22.15. Now with the previous closing price of 20.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 18.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,844m. Find out more information at: http://www.cabotog.com

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn