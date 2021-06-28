C3.ai – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

C3.ai with ticker code (AI) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 167 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 99.44. Now with the previous closing price of 61.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 60.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 59.92 and the 200 day MA is 94.64. The company has a market cap of $6,543m. Find out more information at: http://www.C3.ai

C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT and changed its name to C3.ai in June 2019. C3.ai was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.