C3.ai – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

C3.ai found using ticker (AI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 13 and has a mean target at 25.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.03 and the 200 day MA is 31.83. The market cap for the company is $2,108m. Find out more information at: https://www.C3.ai

The potential market cap would be $3,089m based on the market concensus.

C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina to analysis-ready data; and C3 AI CRM, an AI-first customer relationship management solution to drive customer-facing operations. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction, as well as to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution that identify revenue leakage or maintenance and safety; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market segments. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon; and AWS, Intel, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT and changed its name to C3.ai in June 2019. C3.ai was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.