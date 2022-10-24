Twitter Linkedin Facebook

C3.ai – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

C3.ai with ticker code (AI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.25 and the 200 day MA is 19.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,363m. Company Website: https://www.C3.ai

The potential market cap would be $1,682m based on the market concensus.

C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides C3 AI application platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina to for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 AI Data Vision that visualizes, understands, and leverages the relationships between data entities. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction, as well as to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution that identify revenue leakage or maintenance and safety issues; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market segments. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon; and AWS, Intel, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT and changed its name to C3.ai in June 2019. C3.ai was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

