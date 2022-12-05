C3.ai – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

C3.ai with ticker code (AI) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 15.38. Now with the previous closing price of 13.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.78 while the 200 day moving average is 17.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,445m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.C3.ai

The potential market cap would be $1,676m based on the market concensus.

C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides C3 AI application platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina to for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 AI Data Vision that visualizes, understands, and leverages the relationships between data entities. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction, as well as to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution that identify revenue leakage or maintenance and safety issues; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market segments. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon; and AWS, Intel, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT and changed its name to C3.ai in June 2019. C3.ai was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.