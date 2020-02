C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. found using ticker (CHRW) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 52 calculating the mean target price we have 77.29. Now with the previous closing price of 73.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The day 50 moving average is 77.1 and the 200 day MA is 80.5. The market cap for the company is $9,756m. Company Website: http://www.chrobinson.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 76,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services across Europe. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.