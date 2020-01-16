C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Consenus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

C.H. Robinson Worldwide with ticker code (CHRW) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 81.88. Now with the previous closing price of 81.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .2%. The day 50 moving average is 77.76 while the 200 day moving average is 81.66. The company has a market cap of $11,293m. Company Website: http://www.chrobinson.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 76,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, air freight, and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing of fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services across Europe. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.