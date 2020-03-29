C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

C.H. Robinson Worldwide found using ticker (CHRW) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 52 and has a mean target at 75.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 67.78 while the 200 day moving average is 76.92. The market cap for the company is $8,210m. Visit the company website at: http://www.chrobinson.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services. The company also provides custom broker services; and other logistics services, including fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 78,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and air and ocean carriers. In addition, the company is involved in buying, selling, and marketing fresh produce, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it provides transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services across Europe. The company offers its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

