Bytes Technology Group PLC 39.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Bytes Technology Group PLC with ticker (LON:BYIT) now has a potential upside of 39.0% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 640 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bytes Technology Group PLC share price of 390 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 39.0%. Trading has ranged between 356 (52 week low) and 589 (52 week high) with an average of 881,144 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £952,181,639.

Bytes Technology Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides information technology (IT) software offerings and solutions, with a focus on cloud and security products. The Company enables technology sourcing, adoption, and management across software services, including in the areas of security and cloud. Its portfolio of services includes cloud, security, licensing, storage, virtualization and managed services. The Company comprises two brands: Bytes Software Services (BSS) and Phoenix Software (Phoenix). Bytes Software Services customer base is made up of both private sector customers and public sector customers, whilst Phoenix’s focus is exclusively on public sector customers. Its services also includes software services, datacenter services, data management services, deployment services and end user computing. The Company provides support to a range of industries, including professional services, manufacturing, retail, central and local government, and technology.



