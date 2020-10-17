Byline Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Byline Bancorp found using ticker (BY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15.5 and has a mean target at 16.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The day 50 moving average is 12.04 while the 200 day moving average is 12. The market cap for the company is $502m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bylinebancorp.com

Byline Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group and changed its name to Byline Bancorp in 2015. Byline Bancorp was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

