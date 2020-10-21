Byline Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Byline Bancorp with ticker code (BY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15.5 calculating the average target price we see 16.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $510m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bylinebancorp.com

Byline Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group and changed its name to Byline Bancorp in 2015. Byline Bancorp was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

