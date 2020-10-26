Byline Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Byline Bancorp found using ticker (BY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 16.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.16 and the 200 day MA is 12.18. The market cap for the company is $540m. Company Website: http://www.bylinebancorp.com

Byline Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group and changed its name to Byline Bancorp in 2015. Byline Bancorp was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn