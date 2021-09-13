Byline Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Byline Bancorp found using ticker (BY) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 27 and has a mean target at 27.5. With the stocks previous close at 23.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.53 and the 200 day MA is 22.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $904m. Company Website: http://www.bylinebancorp.com

Byline Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group and changed its name to Byline Bancorp in 2015. Byline Bancorp was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.