Byline Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Byline Bancorp found using ticker (BY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 25.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.59 and the 200 day MA is 16.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $881m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bylinebancorp.com

Byline Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group and changed its name to Byline Bancorp in 2015. Byline Bancorp was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.