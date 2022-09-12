Twitter
Byline Bancorp, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Byline Bancorp, Inc. with ticker code (BY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 28.2. Now with the previous closing price of 21.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.38 while the 200 day moving average is 25.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $824m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bylinebancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,075m based on the market concensus.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

