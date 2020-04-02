Burberry Group plc 9.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Burberry Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 9.4% from today’s opening price of 1234 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 468.5 points and decreased 936 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2362 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1017 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,728.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,039.77. There are currently 1,168,530,650 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,854,945. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £4,969,788,280 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn