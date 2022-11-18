Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Burberry Group plc 6.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Burberry Group plc with ticker (LON:BRBY) now has a potential upside of 6.8% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 2,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Burberry Group plc share price of 2,051 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 6.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,474 (52 week low) and 2,088 (52 week high) with an average of 1,808,725 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,035,815,249.

Burberry Group plc is a global luxury goods manufacturer, retailer and wholesaler. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce as well as Burberry franchisees, department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts. The flow of global product between retail and wholesale channels and across its regions is monitored and optimized at a corporate level and implemented via the Company’s inventory hubs situated in Europe, the United States, mainland China, and Hong Kong, Special Administrative Regions (S.A.R.) China. The Licensing segment generates revenue through the receipt of royalties from global licensees of beauty products, eyewear and from licenses relating to the use of non-Burberry trademarks in Japan.



You might also enjoy reading  Burberry Group focussed on growth and acceleration
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.