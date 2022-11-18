Burberry Group plc 6.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Burberry Group plc with ticker (LON:BRBY) now has a potential upside of 6.8% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 2,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Burberry Group plc share price of 2,051 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 6.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,474 (52 week low) and 2,088 (52 week high) with an average of 1,808,725 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,035,815,249.



Burberry Group plc is a global luxury goods manufacturer, retailer and wholesaler. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce as well as Burberry franchisees, department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts. The flow of global product between retail and wholesale channels and across its regions is monitored and optimized at a corporate level and implemented via the Company’s inventory hubs situated in Europe, the United States, mainland China, and Hong Kong, Special Administrative Regions (S.A.R.) China. The Licensing segment generates revenue through the receipt of royalties from global licensees of beauty products, eyewear and from licenses relating to the use of non-Burberry trademarks in Japan.







