Burberry Group plc 42.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1950 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 42.6% from today’s opening price of 1367.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 618 points and decreased 690.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2362 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1345.6 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,013.70 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,076.39. There are currently 5,017,018,827 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,239,535. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £5,495,889,133 GBP.

